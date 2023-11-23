Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.68 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,993 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 63.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

