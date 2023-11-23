Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.41 Million Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

