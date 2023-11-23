Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

