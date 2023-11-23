Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.77 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $351.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

