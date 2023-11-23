Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,792 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.