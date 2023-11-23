Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Ball worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ball by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

