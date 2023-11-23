Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,097 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $51,468,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.