Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 4,262 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.40 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.