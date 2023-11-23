Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 350,185 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,185 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Mosaic worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,815,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

