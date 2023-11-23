Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 30,388 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,587 shares of company stock valued at $35,137,653. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

