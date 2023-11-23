Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of BCE worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TheStreet lowered BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

