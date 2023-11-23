Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

