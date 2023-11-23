Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of FOX worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

