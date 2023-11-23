Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

