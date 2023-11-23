Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $19,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 45,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $100.20 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

