Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 97,058 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.27% of Robert Half worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 6.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Robert Half by 43.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $81.53 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

