Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,322 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,274 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of Splunk worth $24,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,913 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.68.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -459.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $151.96.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

