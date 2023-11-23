Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,184 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 33.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000.

Shares of AA opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

