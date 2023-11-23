Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,978 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $523.97 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

