Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,464 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $8.50.

Gray Television Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

