Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 902,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 661% from the previous session’s volume of 118,681 shares.The stock last traded at $10.44 and had previously closed at $10.45.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 166.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 4,180.4% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 453,152 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 213,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings IX by 82.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

