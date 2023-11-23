Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.61. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 97.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golub Capital BDC
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.