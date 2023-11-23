Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 6th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 93.4% annually over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

