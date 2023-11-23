Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gerdau by 636.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 4,399,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 156.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after buying an additional 3,756,829 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gerdau by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 3,454,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday.

GGB opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

