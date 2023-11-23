Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

