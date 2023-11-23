Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Announces Earnings Results

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Down 7.5 %

GPAK opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Gamer Pakistan has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

