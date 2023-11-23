Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 375 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,500,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 510,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

