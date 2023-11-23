Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $366,568 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.