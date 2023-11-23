Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,127 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

