Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

