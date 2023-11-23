Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of iRobot worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

