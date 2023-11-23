Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

POR stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

