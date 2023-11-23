Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,008,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

