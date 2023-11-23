Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Acquires $51,000.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FLL stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $183.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 19.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 66.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

