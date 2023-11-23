EULAV Asset Management Has $22.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

