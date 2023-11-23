Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Sells $58,992.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $794.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $742.34 and its 200-day moving average is $758.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $640.92 and a one year high of $821.63.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Equinix by 87.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.