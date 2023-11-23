Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Acquires $50,014.65 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Envista Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NVST opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after buying an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Envista by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,335,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

