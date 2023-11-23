Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

