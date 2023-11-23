Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

