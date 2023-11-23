Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

ELYS stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 264.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 280.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 177,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

