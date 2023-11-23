Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $428.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $432.69.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.