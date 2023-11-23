David V. Singer Sells 955 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

