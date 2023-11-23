Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CAO Joseph Manzi Buys 1,025 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

