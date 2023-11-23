CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.06

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 340718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $352,720.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,453. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

