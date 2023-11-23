CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by an average of 172.3% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -253.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTO

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.