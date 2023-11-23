Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

CCI stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.02.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

