Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,211 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

