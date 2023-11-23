Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $554.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $562.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

