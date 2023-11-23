Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $13.43 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $128,190,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,189,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,142,000 after purchasing an additional 629,477 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,919.2% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 291.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,002,000 after purchasing an additional 283,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

FISV opened at $125.09 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.