CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) were down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 165,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 179,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

